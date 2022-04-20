PSG on verge of record-equaling 10th title, Marseille wins

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain has all but sealed a record-equaling 10th French league crown with five rounds to spare by winning 3-0 at Angers. PSG is 15 points ahead of second-place Marseille with five rounds left and has a vastly superior goal difference. But PSG still needs one point at home to Lens on Saturday to clinch the title. PSG is set to move level with Saint-Etienne, which won its 10th title in 1981 and is fighting to stay up this season. Marseille twice rallied against Nantes with Dimitri Payet netting two penalties before midfielder Amine Harit secured a 3-2 win.