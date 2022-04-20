Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle on IL with sprained elbow

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP National Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals reliever Sean Doolittle has been put on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left elbow that halted his terrific start to the season. The two-time All-Star left-hander was a member of Washington’s 2019 World Series championship team, played for Cincinnati and Seattle last year and now is back with the Nationals bullpen. With his fastball up in the 95 mph range and a newly developed breaking ball, Doolittle retired 16 of the 17 batters he has faced in 2022, including the first 15. That streak ended in the sixth inning of Washington’s 6-1 victory in Game 1 of a doubleheader sweep against Arizona on Tuesday.