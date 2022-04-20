Illinois’ Kofi Cockburn announces he’s entering NBA draft

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — All-America center Kofi Cockburn of Illinois has declared for the NBA draft and hired an agent. He made the announcement on his social media channels and the Illinois athletic department confirmed it. Cockburn wrote that playing in the NBA has been a longtime dream and that it’s time to make the next step. The 7-foot Jamaican was an Associated Press All-America first-team pick. He was the only player in the nation to average at least 20 points and 10 rebounds last season.