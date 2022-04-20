Fox Sports makes Easter Sunday a NASCAR ratings success

By JENNA FRYER

AP Auto Racing Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Dirt will be back on NASCAR’s schedule next year and likely on Easter Sunday again if Fox Sports has its way. NASCAR delivered the most-watched race at Bristol Motor Speedway since 2016 on Sunday night to watch the Cup Series race on dirt for the second consecutive season. Fox says it is already talking to NASCAR about racing on Easter again in 2023. Bristol earned a 2.19 rating and was up 28% over last year’s Bristol race. The race was the most-viewed among the 18-to-49 demographic since the Daytona 500 in February.