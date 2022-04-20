Browns unwilling to make Mayfield’s messy situation worse

By TOM WITHERS

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Already at odds with Baker Mayfield, the Cleveland Browns have chosen not to get into a bigger fight with him. No longer part of Cleveland’s future, Mayfield is not participating in the team’s voluntary offseason program as the team tries to work out a trade to get rid of the 2018 No. 1 overall draft pick. On Wednesday, coach Kevin Stefanski was reluctant to address the polarizing QB at all. The fact that the Browns are barely acknowledging Mayfield underscores his stunning fall with the team. Last week, Mayfield said he felt disrespected by the team, which sent six draft picks to Houston for Deshaun Watson.