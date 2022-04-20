A healthy Barkley back as Giants open minicamp under Daboll

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There’s something different about Saquon Barkley as the running back approaches his fifth season with the New York Giants. He is healthy. Unlike last season, no one is asking the 25-year-old whether he is worried whether he’ll be able to come back from major knee injuries in his right knee that jeopardized his career. The questions about whether he will be ready for the start of the season are history. Barkley’s focus is on 2022 and his first season under new coach Brian Daboll.