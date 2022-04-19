UCLA’s Jules Bernard to enter NBA draft, won’t hire agent

LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA guard Jules Bernard has declared for the NBA draft. The senior won’t hire an agent to preserve his eligibility. He announced his plans on his Instagram account. Bernard has one year of eligibility remaining after the NCAA allowed an extra year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He averaged 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists playing in all 35 games last season. Bernard is the second Bruins player to enter the draft. Freshman Peyton Watson has hired an agent, ending his college eligibility.