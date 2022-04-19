Salah’s Egypt draws Keita’s Guinea in African Cup qualifying

By GERALD IMRAY

AP Sports Writer

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Mohamed Salah is set to face Liverpool teammate Naby Keita in qualifying for next year’s African Cup of Nations after Egypt was drawn in the same group as Guinea. Malawi and Ethiopia make up Group D but the meetings of Egypt and Guinea will be the headline contests. Defending champion Senegal faces Benin, Mozambique and Rwanda in Group L. The qualifiers kick off in June and the 2023 African Cup will be held in Ivory Coast next June and July. Two teams from each of the 12 groups will qualify.