New York Liberty first WNBA team to offer NFTs

By DOUG FEINBERG

AP Basketball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty announced that they would be the first team in WNBA history to drop non-fungible tokens in the form of digital art. The release of the NFT will be on May 7 to coincide with the Liberty’s season opener against the Connecticut Sun. There will be 400 NFTs with similar designs, but each having its own unique serial number when they are released. The Liberty hope to do more of them throughout the season.