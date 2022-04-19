Kyrie Irving fined $50K for obscene gesture to Celtics fans

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Nets guard Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for making obscene gestures and directing profane language toward the crowd during Brooklyn’s Game 1 playoff loss to the Celtics. League operations president Byron Spruell announced the fines. Cameras captured Irving flipping his middle finger toward fans as he ran down the court after making a shot in the third quarter. Irving said after the game that his actions were in response to jeers from fans he said crossed the line. Fans have given Irving, who spent two seasons in Boston before leaving in free agency, similar receptions in recent visits to Boston.