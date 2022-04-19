Kasatkina knocks out Gauff in Stuttgart Open 1st round

STUTTGART, Germany (AP) — American Coco Gauff has been knocked out in the first round of the Stuttgart Open after a 6-4, 6-2 loss to Daria Kasatkina. The 18-year-old Gauff seemed in control when she was 4-0 up in the opening set but Kasatkina recovered to win the next six games, then only dropped two more as she wrapped up the win in 1 hour and 19 minutes. The Russian player next faces the seventh-seeded Ons Jabeur who defeated Marketa Vondrousova 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Bianca Andreescu defeated Germany’s Jule Niemeier 7-6 6-3 in her first match since October.