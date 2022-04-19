Division II star emerges among NFL’s small-school prospects

By MICHAEL MAROT

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Fayetteville State cornerback Joshua Williams closely followed Kyle Dugger’s journey from Division II star to the NFL. Now he’s trying to use Dugger’s blueprint to start his own pro career. Both were late-blooming defensive backs who were overlooked as high school recruits. Both played college football in small North Carolina towns. Both have the long, lanky bodies NFL scouts crave. Williams is one of the top small-school prospects in this year’s draft. And if he does get selected next week, he would be the first Fayetteville State player to hear his name called since 1976.