Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:40 pm

Machado, Padres hand Reds 7th straight loss, 4-1

KEYT

By BERNIE WILSON
AP Sports Writer

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Manny Machado had a two-run homer among his three hits and Sean Manaea pitched six strong innings for the San Diego Padres, who won 4-1 to hand the Cincinnati Reds their seventh straight loss. The Padres extended their major league record with 12 straight errorless games to open a season. The Reds took a rare lead when Tommy Pham, who played with the Padres the last two seasons before leaving as a free agent, hit a solo homer with two outs in the first. It was his first of the season and doubled his hit total. Pham finished with three hits. 

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content