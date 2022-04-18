Kraken add Marshawn Lynch, Macklemore as minority owners

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken are adding some additional star power to their ownership group. Grammy winner Macklemore and former NFL running back Marshawn Lynch are now part of the minority investor group. The two are taking small stakes in the franchise but they say they have big ideas about community engagement and outreach to go along with their financial commitment. Macklemore is a Seattle native and has been part of the ownership group for the MLS Seattle Sounders since 2019. Lynch spent parts of seven NFL seasons playing for the Seattle Seahawks.