Griner’s ordeal in Russia weighs on minds of teammates

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Mercury are preparing for their WNBA season without teammate Brittney Griner. The 6-foot-9 Griner remains in Russia after being detained after arriving at a Moscow airport in mid-February. First-year Mercury coach Vanessa Nygaard says she wakes up in the middle of the night sometimes, worrying about Griner. Russian authorities said a search of Griner’s luggage revealed vape cartridges that allegedly contained oil derived from cannabis, which could carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison. Teammates are hoping for her safe return to the United States. Her arrest came at a time of heightened political tensions over Ukraine. Since then, Russia has invaded Ukraine and remains at war.

