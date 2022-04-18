Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther declares for NBA draft

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Gonzaga forward Julian Strawther says he will enter the NBA draft and skip his junior year. The 6-foot-7 Strawther averaged 11.8 points per game last season, earning an All-West Coast Conference honorable mention selection. He was third on the team with an average of 5.4 rebounds per game. Strawther has not indicated whether he will hire an agent. Gonzaga junior forward Drew Timme has also announced he will enter the NBA draft.