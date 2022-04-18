Former Cubs ace Jake Arrieta says he’s retiring

CHICAGO (AP) — Jake Arrieta, a key pitcher on the Chicago Cubs’ 2016 World Series championship team, has decided to retire. Arrieta made the announcement during a Barstool Sports podcast. The 36-year-old Arrieta went 5-14 with a 7.39 ERA in 24 starts for the Cubs and San Diego Padres last season. He finishes his career with a 115-93 record and 3.98 ERA in 285 games, including 279 starts, over 12 years in the majors. Arrieta won the NL Cy Young Award with Chicago in 2015 and helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series for their first championship since 1908.