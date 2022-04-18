At Boston Marathon, Ukrainian runners show national pride

By COLLIN BINKLEY

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Ukrainian runners who participated in the Boston Marathon used the opportunity to display national pride amid war. More than 40 Ukrainians had registered for the marathon, but Russia’s invasion prevented many from making it to the starting line. The race offered refunds or deferrals to Ukrainian citizens. In total, about a dozen finished. Dmytro Molchanov kept thinking of his friends and family in Ukraine as he ran. The 33-year-old said he ran to show Ukrainians are strong.