Terry, Zegras lead Ducks past Blue Jackets 6-4

By DAN GREENSPAN

Associated Press

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Troy Terry scored twice, Trevor Zegras had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-4. Gerry Mayhew, Cam Fowler and Derek Grant also scored for Anaheim and John Gibson made 29 saves. The Ducks earned a point for the third straight game. Jake Bean scored twice, and Sean Kuraly and Cole Sillinger had a goal for Columbus. The Blue Jackets have lost the first two on their three-game California trip.