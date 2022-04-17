Robinson makes eight 3s, Heat top Hawks 115-91 in Game 1

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

MIAMI (AP) — Duncan Robinson set a Miami playoff record with eight 3-pointers, and the Miami Heat forced Trae Young into matching the worst-shooting game of his career on the way to a 115-91 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 1 of an Eastern Conference first-round series Sunday. Robinson scored 27 points on 9-of-10 shooting for the Heat, 8 of 9 from 3-point range. Jimmy Butler scored 21, P.J. Tucker added 16 and Kyle Lowry added 10 for Miami. Young went 1 for 12, matching his effort against Chicago on Jan. 23, 2019. Danilo Gallinari led Atlanta with 17 points.