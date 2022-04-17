Skip to Content
MATCHDAY: Barcelona tries to rebound; Napoli hosts Roma

By The Associated Press

Barcelona tries to rebound from its Europa League elimination against Eintracht Frankfurt when it hosts relegation-threatened Cádiz in a rare Monday appearance for the Catalan club in the Spanish league. Barcelona lost 3-2 to Eintracht at home on Thursday for its first loss after a 15-match unbeaten run in all competitions. Title contender Napoli hosts fifth-place Roma in a key match for both clubs. Napoli can move back within two points of Serie A leader AC Milan while Roma can move within three points of Juventus and the final Champions League berth. 

The Associated Press

