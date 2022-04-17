Led by Malinin, Americans finish off strong junior worlds

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — U.S. figure skaters finished off a strong performance at the world junior championships Sunday by winning three more medals. Isabeau Levito took the women’s event and was joined on the podium by teammate Lindsay Thorngren, who earned bronze. Oona and Gage Brown clinched the gold medal in ice dance. Over the course of the event, Team USA earned four medals, the most since 2013, including three of the four golds after Ilia Malinin claimed gold on Saturday that included a record-shattering showing. It’s the first time since 2008 the United States has won three world titles at this level.