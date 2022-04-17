Skip to Content
France’s homer backs rookie Brash, Mariners beat Astros 7-2

By CHRIS TALBOTT
Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Ty France hit a three-run homer, rookie starter Matt Brash took an odd no-hitter into the sixth inning, and the Seattle Mariners beat the Houston Astros 7-2 for a rare series victory against their AL West rivals. The Mariners won their third game in four days with the help of four double plays in the first four innings as they built a 6-0 lead behind Brash, who got his first career win. Michael Brantley hit a two-run homer for the Astros. José Urquidy took the loss for Houston, allowing six runs in four innings.

