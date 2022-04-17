Blue Jays broadcaster Martinez stepping away due to cancer

TORONTO (AP) — Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez has been diagnosed with cancer and will be stepping away from the broadcast booth. Martinez said in a statement released by Sportsnet that Sunday’s game against the Oakland Athletics would be his last for “a little while” as he begins weeks of cancer treatment. Martinez has been associated with the Blue Jays since 1981, when he began a six-year stint as one of the team’s catchers. He played 17 big league seasons in Toronto, Kansas City and Milwaukee. He was hired to manage the Blue Jays in 2001 but was fired midway through his second season after compiling a 100-115 record.