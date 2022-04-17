Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 3:20 pm

Arozarena leads Rays past White Sox 9-3 to stop 4-game slide

KEYT

By MATT CARLSON
Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) — Randy Arozarena doubled twice and finished with three hits as the Tampa Bay Rays topped the Chicago White Sox 9-3 to stop a four-game slide. Manuel Margot also had three hits for the Rays, including a double. Kevin Kiermaier and Francisco Mejia each drove in two runs. Wander Franco added an RBI double as Tampa Bay pulled away with a four-run eighth inning. Margot, Kiermaier and Yandy Diaz had RBIs in a four-run first when the Rays jumped on shaky Chicago starter Vince Velasquez without hitting the ball hard.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content