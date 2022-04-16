Zippy Chippy, horse racing’s lovable loser, dies at 31
By BETH HARRIS
AP Racing Writer
Zippy Chippy was horse racing’s lovable loser for never winning in 100 races. The bay gelding was acquired by owner-trainer Felix Montserrate by trading a 1988 Ford truck for him. Zippy Chippy finished second eight times and was third 12 times. He had career earnings of nearly $31,000. Eventually, he was banned from several tracks for antics that included refusing to break from the starting gate. He participated in stunts that included racing a minor-league baseball player and a harness horse that he spotted a 20-length lead. He retired in 2004. Zippy Chippy was 31 years old.