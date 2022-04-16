Verdugo, Bogaerts homer as Red Sox blank Twins 4-0

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo and Xander Bogaerts each hit two-run home runs, Tanner Houck held the Twins scoreless over five-plus innings and the Boston Red Sox beat the Minnesota Twins 4-0. Houck (1-0) was solid, allowing just two hits and three walks while striking out four. Matt Straham got the next three outs and Garrett Whitlock gave up just two hits while retiring the final seven. Minnesota’s Sonny Gray (O-1) allowed Verdugo’s home run in the second inning before being pulled two batters later with right hamstring tightness. Gray tossed just 31 pitches, with a walk and one strikeout. The team says he’s day-to-day.