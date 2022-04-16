Skip to Content
Timberwolves stun Grizzlies, grab Game 1 with 130-117 win

By TERESA M. WALKER
AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 36 points in his postseason debut, and the seventh-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves stunned the No. 2 seed Memphis Grizzlies 130-117 to grab home-court advantage in the opener of their first-round Western Conference series. Karl-Anthony Towns added 29 and 13 rebounds. The Timberwolves fresh off beating the Clippers in the play-in game won their first playoff opener since 2004. Memphis earned its highest seed ever. The Grizzlies had a packed FedExForum for only their third Game 1 in Memphis. But they struggled after a week off and led only twice by two. Ja Morant led Memphis with 32 points and eight assists. 

