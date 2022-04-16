Sabres’ 4-goal 2nd-period surge fuels 4-3 win over Flyers

By JOHN WAWROW

AP Hockey Writer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting between two non-playoff teams. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored in an outing the Sabres trailed 2-0 less than four minutes into the opening period. Craig Anderson stopped 18 shots. Joel Farabee, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny scored for an injury depleted Flyers team featuring a lineup that included five rookies. Philadelphia has lost nine of its past 11 and four straight in which it has been outscored by a combined margin of 22-8.