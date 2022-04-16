Morata’s bicycle kick helps Juventus draw with Bologna

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — A spectacular overhead kick from Álvaro Morata led to a stoppage-time score for Juventus to draw with nine-man Bologna 1-1 in Serie A. Morata’s acrobatic effort was going wide until Dušan Vlahović met it with a header at the far post that found the target to salvage a point for the Bianconeri. They were denied a penalty in a disputed VAR decision moments earlier. Juventus remained fourth but moved within three points of third-placed Napoli. Fiorentina edged visiting Venezia 1-0 with a goal from Lucas Torreira to move up to sixth.