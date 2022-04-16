Skip to Content
Mike Smith makes 39 saves, Oilers beat Golden Knights 4-0

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Mike Smith made 39 saves for his second consecutive shutout and 44th overall and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vegas Golden Knights 4-0 on Saturday. Edmonton moved six points ahead of Los Angeles for second place in the Pacific Division — and seven points clear of Vegas. The Oilers are 14-3-2 in their last 19 games. The 40-year-old Smith made 30 saves Thursday night in a 4-0 home victory over Nashville. Evander Kane had a goal and an assist and Kris Russell, Cody Ceci and Warren Foegele also scored. Logan Thompson made 32 saves for Vegas. The Golden Knights have lost three of five.

