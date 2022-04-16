Skip to Content
LEADING OFF: Struggling Padres face Braves, Buxton OK

By The Associated Press

The Padres’ hopes of shaking off a disappointing 2021 aren’t off to a great start — San Diego has lost four of five heading into a series finale against the World Series champion Braves. After pitching six no-hit innings on opening day, Yu Darvish was torched by the Giants in his last start, allowing nine runs in 1 2/3 innings. He’ll face right-hander Bryce Elder, making his second big league start. Also, the Twins breathed a sigh of relief when an MRI on Byron Buxton’s injured right knee didn’t find any structural issues.

