Harold Varner III shoots 63 to take RBC Heritage lead

By PETE IACOBELLI
AP Sports Writer

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Harold Varner III shot an 8-under 63 to take a one-shot lead in the RBC Heritage on Saturday in pursuit of his first PGA Tour victory. Varner had eight birdies in a bogey-free round to match Cameron Young’s opening score as the lowest at Harbour Town Golf Links this week. Varner had an 11-under 202. FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay, 2019 British Open winner Shane Lowry of Ireland and Erik van Rooyen of South Africa were a shot back. Cantlay, the second-round leader, had a 70. Lowry shot 65, and van Rooyen had a 67. Varner has two international victories, winning the Australian PGA Championship in 2016 and the Saudi International in February.

