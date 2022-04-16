Astros place All-Star closer Ryan Pressly on 10-day IL

SEATTLE (AP) — The Houston Astros placed All-Star closer Ryan Pressly on the 10-day injured list due to inflammation in his right knee. The right-hander appeared in four games during the first week of the regular season. Manager Dusty Baker said Pressly had been bothered by the soreness for a couple of days and the team sent him back to Houston for additional examination. Pressly’s velocity had been noticeably down during his first few appearances, but Baker said he didn’t think the knee issue was a factor. Pressly was 0-1 with a 2.70 ERA and three saves to begin the season. Houston selected left-hander Parker Mushinski from Triple-A Sugar Land to take Pressly’s roster spot.