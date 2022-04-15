Sorokin, Isles spoil Price’s return with win over Canadiens

MONTREAL (AP) — Ilya Sorokin made a career-high 44 saves to tie the New York franchise record for shutouts in a season with seven, helping the Islanders spoil Carey Price’s season debut in a 3-0 victory over the Montreal Canadiens. Before the game, the Canadiens recognized Islanders great and Montreal native Mike Bossy. He died Thursday. Price stopped 17 shots, giving up goals to Zach Parise and Noah Dobson in a 1:44 span in the third period. Brock Nelson added an empty-net goal. Price played for the first time since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in July. He spent months recovering from offseason knee surgery, but paused his rehabilitation after voluntarily entering the NHL’s player assistance program last fall.