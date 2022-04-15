Ryan strong, Twins’ bats heat up in Boston’s Fenway opener

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Miguel Sanó hit a two-run homer, rookie Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Red Sox 8-4 in Boston’s home opener. Luis Arraez and Gary Sánchez drove in two runs apiece for the Twins, who were outscored 14-2 by the Dodgers in their previous two games, both losses. Fenway Park was at full capacity for the first time since 2018. But Ryan kept Boston’s bats quiet with his pinpoint slider, striking out seven and walking none. He threw 60 of his 82 pitches for strikes. Starter Nick Pivetta worked two innings for the Red Sox and took the loss.