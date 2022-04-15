Rennes misses chance to go 2nd after home loss to Monaco

PARIS (AP) — Rennes has missed the chance to move into second place in the French league and the automatic Champions League spot after losing at home to Monaco 3-2. Third-placed Rennes would have been second on goal difference if it won. But the Brittany side’s defeat means Marseille can move six points clear in second with victory at runaway league leader Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday. Monaco is creeping into contention for the European places and moved into fourth spot – which earns a place in the Europa League – after a fourth straight league win. Monaco is three points behind Rennes.