AP National Sports
Nimmo, Canha on IL after Mets coach tests positive

By MIKE FITZPATRICK
AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha have been placed on the injured list after a New York coach tested positive for COVID-19. Neither player was with the team for its home opener at Citi Field against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Mets manager Buck Showalter, without identifying the coach, confirmed that a member of his staff tested positive for the coronavirus. The team did not say whether Nimmo and Canha tested positive. 

The Associated Press

