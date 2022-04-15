LEADING OFF: Buxton’s bad injury luck, Mets’ COVID issues

By The Associated Press

The Twins are hoping for good news on Byron Buxton after he injured his knee Friday and was sent for an MRI. The Platinum Glove-winning center fielder slid late into second base in the first inning of an 8-4 win at Boston. His left leg appeared to get caught underneath him while his right foot slammed into the bag. The 28-year-old has been among the game’s best players in recent years when healthy — and unfortunately for the Twins, that’s rarely been the case. Also, the Mets are without outfielders Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha after one of New York’s coaches tested positive for COVID-19.