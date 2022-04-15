Skip to Content
George in health and safety protocols, out of play-in game

By BETH HARRIS
LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles Clippers spokesman says Paul George has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss the Clippers’ play-in game against New Orleans. His absence is a huge blow to the Clippers’ hopes of making the playoffs. They must win to earn the No. 8 seed and a first-round matchup with the Phoenix Suns. George scored 34 points in a 109-104 loss at Minnesota in the first play-in game. The Clippers were already without Kawhi Leonard, who has been out all season while rehabbing an ACL tear.

