BJK Cup: Raducanu levels for Britain, Swiatek’s Poland ahead

LONDON (AP) — U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has won on her Billie Jean King Cup debut to level Britain with the Czech Republic in Prague. Raducanu’s swift rise was evident before she beat Tereza Martincova 7-5, 7-5 in what was her first match for Britain and her first professional match on clay. The Czechs are still favored to win the best-of-five qualifier for the finals in November. Elsewhere, Poland leads Romania 2-0, Italy leads France 2-0, Kazakhstan leads Germany 2-0 and Spain leads the Netherlands 2-0. Belgium received a walkover win over Belarus after the latter and titleholder Russia were suspended for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.