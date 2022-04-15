Skip to Content
76ers need Harden to deliver in postseason for title shot

By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers need James Harden to return to his All-Star form if they are going to beat the Toronto Raptors. Game 1 in the Eastern Conference playoff series is Saturday in Philadelphia. Game 2 is Monday. Harden is one of only seven players in 76ers history with eight games of at least 20 points and 10 assists. He’s shooting a robust 89% from the free-throw line. Harden has been in a bit of a shooting malaise over the final month of the season. Harden says he doesn’t feel any pressure in the playoffs.

The Associated Press

