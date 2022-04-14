South Carolina hoops adds former UNLV assistant Buckley

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina coach Lamont Paris has added UNLV assistant Tim Buckley to complete his men’s basketball staff. Buckley’s one-year contract worth $350,000 was approved by the school’s Board of Trustees on Thursday. Buckley was a longtime assistant coach for Tom Crean, first at Marquette and then at Indiana. He joined the UNLV staff in 2019. Buckley also has head coaching experience as he led Ball State from 2000 until 2006. Paris was hired last month to take over for Frank Martin. Paris had spent the previous five seasons as Chattanooga head coach.