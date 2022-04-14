Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:05 pm

Maple Leafs rout Capitals 7-3, close in on team victory mark

KEYT

TORONTO (AP) — William Nylander, Michael Bunting and Ilya Mikheyev each scored twice, Auston Matthews had two assists to reach 101 points and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Washington Capitals 7-3 on Thursday night. Ilya Lyubushkin also scored and captain John Tavares had four assists to help the Maple Leafs improve to 48-20-6, a victory shy of the club record set in 2017-18. Matthews — with 58 goals and 43 assists — became the third player in Toronto history with 100 or more points. Darryl Sittler had 117 in 1977-78, and Doug Gilmour had 127 in 1992-93 and 111 in 1993-94. Jack Campbell made 22 saves for Toronto. John Carlson, Tom Wilson and Nic Dowd scored for Washington.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content