Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 9:05 pm

King bails out Chapman, saves Yanks’ 3-0 win over Blue Jays

KEYT

By LARRY FLEISHER
Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Michael King escaped a bases-loaded, no-outs jam created by Aroldis Chapman to preserve the New York Yankees’ 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays after Luis Severino became the first pitcher to strike out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. three times. Guerrero struck out four times in all for the first time in his career, a night after hitting three homers and going 4 for 4. Handed a 3-0 lead, Chapman walked the bases loaded. King struck out George Springer and got Bo Bichette to hit a looper that was turned into a double play.

AP National Sports
Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content