IOC member Alex Gilady of Israel dies at 79

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — An International Olympic Committee member from Israel who also previously served as a senior vice president of NBC Sports has died. Alex Gilady was 79. The IOC announced Gilady’s death. IOC member John Coates of Australia said Gilady died Wednesday in London. No cause of death was given. Gilady worked in television for much of his career after playing both soccer and basketball. He was appointed to the radio and television commission in 1984 and he became an IOC member 10 years later. IOC President Thomas Bach says “he has always stood up for the Olympic values.”