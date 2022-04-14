Former Colombia captain Rincón dies at 55 after car crash

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Former Colombian national soccer team captain Freddy Rincón has died. He was 55. Rincón played in three World Cups for Colombia and also played for Real Madrid and Napoli. He died after being injured in a car crash on Monday when his vehicle collided with a bus in Cali, Colombia. The Colombian soccer federation posted news of Rincón’s death on its website. It says it deeply regrets his passing and sends a message of support and encouragement to his family, friends and relatives. Rincón played at the World Cup in 1990, 1994 and 1998.