Brother charged in ‘We Ready’ rapper Archie Eversole’s death

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Police say the brother of the rapper known for the “We Ready” anthem used by Atlanta’s pro soccer team has been charged in the musician’s fatal shooting. DeKalb County police said Arthur “Archie” Eversole was found with a gunshot wound at a Chevron gas station just east of Atlanta on March 25 and died at a hospital April 3. Police say Eversole’s brother, Alexander Kraus, was charged with murder after being apprehended at a nearby home where they say the shooting occurred. Eversole was known for his 2002 hit that was adopted by fans of the Atlanta United soccer club, which plays it before the start of every home game.