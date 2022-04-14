Avalanche beat Devils 3-1, extend winning streak to 8 games

By MICHAEL KELLY

Associated Press

DENVER (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and Andre Burakovsky also scored and the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche won their eighth straight game, 3-1 over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Pavel Francouz had 26 saves for Colorado, which has a league-best 114 points with eight games remaining. Jesper Bratt scored for New Jersey, which had its two-game winning streak halted. Andrew Hammond stopped 25 shots for the Devils.