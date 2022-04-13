Steve Pagliuca’s bid for Chelsea adds more sports executives

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

The bid for Chelsea launched by Boston Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca has added Canadian sports tycoon Larry Tanenbaum ahead of Thursday’s expected deadline for improved offers for the Premier League club. Tanenbaum was announced Wednesday as joining as co-managing partner of the bid. He has ownership stakes in Toronto with the NBA’s Raptors, the NHL’s Maple Leafs and the city’s MLS team. They face three rivals bidders to buy Chelsea, which was put up for sale by sanctioned Russian oligarch owner Roman Abramovich after the war on Ukraine was launched by President Vladimir Putin.